Winnfield falls short of state title with 59-37 loss in semis to Amite

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - The #11 Winnfield Lady Tigers might have come into the state tournament as the lowest-rated seed left from Central Louisiana, but they put up a tough fight against the reigning state champs in #2 Amite. The Lady Tigers ultimately came up short with a 59-37 loss.

Winnfield found themselves in a hole after the first eight minutes of their Division III semifinal game as they trailed 18-8. However, the Lady Tigers started clawing back outscoring the Warriors by two in the second quarter.

Hai’ley Brumfield for Amite put an end to the comeback attempt as she nearly recorded a triple-double with 23 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

Amite will face #1 Rosepine in the Division III Title Saturday, March 4, at 4 p.m.

