Arson arrest made following 2 Natchitoches mobile home fires

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A person has been arrested following two mobile home fires in Natchitoches on March 3.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office said the first fire was spotted in the 100 block of Ann Street in the Cedar Grove Sub-Division just south of Natchitoches around 8:40 a.m. Nobody was harmed in the fire, but the mobile home was a total loss.

Around 9:21 a.m., a second fire was spotted in the 100 block of Ann Street. NPSO said an individual near the fire was seen running away. After a brief chase on foot, this individual was taken into custody.

The unnamed suspect was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, charged with attempted second-degree murder, two counts of simple arson and one count of resisting an officer.

The second mobile home suffered only moderate damage, and no one was injured.

The investigation is still active and ongoing by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

