Championship Lineup: Six Cenla schools competing in girls’ basketball title games

HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - Marsh Madness is alive and well down in Hammond for the high school girls’ basketball state tournament.

10 local schools traveled down to Southeastern Louisiana University with the hopes of bringing back home a title. Six schools advanced and will be playing for a state championship over the next two days.

See below for the tipoff times for each state championship game involving a Cenla school.

#9 Oakdale vs #2 Lakeview - Friday, March 3 at Noon

The best way to tip off the state championship games is with a battle featuring two local schools. The ladies from Oakdale will take on Lakeview in the Division IV Non-Select Title. Oakdale will look to cap off its magical run with a championship trophy. The Lady Warriors had the shot of the tournament so far with Emani Young’s buzzer-beater in the semifinals. For Lakeview, this is the Lady Gators’ first title game since 2005. Timberlyn Washington was a key factor in their semifinal win scoring 19 points. She will look to have another big night for her team to pull out a championship win.

#2 Northwood-Lena vs #1 Southern Lab - Friday, March 3 at 2 p.m.

In what is likely the most anticipated game on the first day of state championships, the Northwood-Lena Lady Gators will look for back-to-back titles in their title game matchup with #1 Southern Lab. The Lady Gators are playing in their third straight title game as the girls won their first championship a season ago. Nakiyah Allen won the state tournament Most Oustanding Player a year ago and could be well on her way to another major accolade. In the Lady Gators’ semifinal win, she recorded a stat line of 25 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and four steals.

#3 JS Clark vs #1 Oak Hill - Friday, March 3 at 6 p.m.

Many expected when Oak Hill’s season ended in a loss in last year’s title game that the Lady Rams certainly had the talent to end up back in Hammond. Coach Kaci West, who is the Lady Rams’ version of LSU WBB Coach Kim Mulkey, is expected to go all out with a new jacket as Oak Hill is eyeing its first championship in school history.

#2 Hathaway vs #1 Fairview - Friday, March 3 at 8 p.m.

The Fairview Lady Panthers’ have sat on the basketball throne for the last two and a half decades. The Lady Panthers are going for their 12th championship over the last 17 years including their fourth straight. Fairview will take on a familiar opponent in #2 Hathaway. These two schools have now met in three of the last four state titles. Fairview won the previous two matchups in 2020 and 2021.

#2 Amite vs #1 Rosepine - Saturday, March 4 at 4 p.m.

It has been quite a long time since Rosepine has played for a state title; over four decades to be exact. After falling short in the semifinals a year ago, the Lady Eagles’ were able to get over the hump with a dominating 60-33 win over Union Parish. The last team standing in the way for Rosepine just happens to be last year’s state champs in Amite. It may feel like a road game for the Lady Eagles’ with the local Amite crowd expected to pack the University Center.

All games are being played at the University Center on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University.

