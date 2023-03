NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches Fire Department would like to notify the public that a controlled burn will take place between the 1900 block of Highway 3191 near Nolley Rd. Please be cautious while driving in the area due to possible heavy smoke.

The City of Natchitoches Fire Department appreciates the public’s cooperation during this time.

