Lost hiker rescued in Kisatchie National Forest

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A hiker from New York who was conducting surveys in the Kisatchie National Forest was rescued Thursday night (March 2), in the Natchitoches Parish area of the forest.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO), the hiker had completed his work for the day and was exploring the Carolina Backbone Trail when the sun set and he became lost. He had no source of light and low cellphone battery, but was able to ping his location to friends and contact NPSO for help.

Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #4, US Forest Service and NPSO worked together and were able to find him around 9:30 p.m. about 1/4 of a mile from his pinged location.

The hiker was identified as J .Devaraj, 23, from New York. He was assisted back to his vehicle parked on the Longleaf Trail and did not require any medical attention.

