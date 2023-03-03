LSUA welcomes Elizabeth Beard, Ph.D., as new Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - Louisiana State University of Alexandria (LSUA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Elizabeth Beard, Ph.D., as its new Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.

In her new role, Beard will provide leadership and direction for all academic programs and services at LSUA. She will work closely with faculty, staff and students to ensure that the university’s academic offerings continue to meet the needs of students and the community. Beard brings a wealth of experience in higher education, having served at LSUA for nearly 20 years, most recently as the Dean of the College of Liberal Arts.

“As someone deeply invested in this community and our university, I am so very proud of LSUA and the work we are doing,” said Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Elizabeth Beard. “I believe in our university and the excellent, holistic education we provide, and I am honored and excited to lead the academic team that will continue to drive us forward.”

The Office of Academic Affairs plays a critical role in supporting LSUA’s mission to provide a high-quality education to all students and oversees academic programs, curriculum development, faculty development, and student support services.

“We are extremely pleased that Dr. Beard has agreed to provide dedicated leadership as LSUA’s Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost,” said LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil. “I have no doubt that Dr. Beard will provide strong support for faculty and dedicated leadership for all on-campus and online academic programs.”

LSUA’s administration, staff, and faculty expressed excitement towards the appointment of Beard to the new role, demonstrating confidence in her experience and leadership to sustain and promote the university’s growth and success. The LSUA community eagerly anticipates the opportunity to collaborate with her to expand on current achievements and cultivate innovative prospects for students and the community.

