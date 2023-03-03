Man recounts terrifying experience as Shreveport tornado ripped roof off his home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Preliminary info shows an EF-1 tornado went through Shreveport Thursday, March 2, damaging a number of homes and businesses in the Youree Drive area.

Keith Bishop says he was standing on his front porch when suddenly, the wet leaves in the street started lifting straight up into the air. He looked up and said the sky was green and spinning. He said be bolted through the front door, grabbed his father-in-law, who was watching TV in the front room, and barely made it to the kitchen before the roof flew off and the walls caved in.

Keith Bishop's home on Kenshire Court in Shreveport, La. was damaged in a tornado Thursday, March 2, 2023. (KSLA)

Other family members were able to make it safely into a hallway. Bishop has lost his home but is thankful no one was hurt.

Driving the streets of the neighborhood, there are a few homes to his south with roof damage, but his home on Kenshire Court is the first with significant damage as the tornado moved north through the Town South neighborhood. The homes across the street were not damaged. Next door to his west, the same.

It looks as though this tornado skipped its way through the neighborhood.

