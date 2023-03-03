Narcotics arrest made in Boyce following car chase

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department has arrested a man for drug possession following a car chase on March 1.

BPD said one of its patrol units attempted to perform a traffic stop on Tyrek Kamal Clay on Highway 1 South around 8:16 p.m. BPD said he instead sped away, turning onto I-49 heading south. In the Kelly Land area, BPD said Clay jumped from his vehicle, resulting in a foot chase. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Department, along with Alexandria Police Department, assisted in the pursuit. The suspect was apprehended at Sabina Drive and Dublin Road.

Clay was taken to Rapides Regional for minor injuries. BPD said he claimed to have taken fentanyl and was not feeling well. He was released from the hospital and booked into DC-1 under the following charges:

License plate light

No insurance

No license

Open container

Aggravated flight

Possession of CDS 1 with intent (over 40 grams)

Possession of CDS II

Two counts of possession of stolen firearms

Illegal Possession of a firearm with drugs

Obstruction

Two warrants for contempt of court through RPSO.

Over $1,600 dollars were also seized.

