Narcotics arrest made in Boyce following car chase

Tyrek Kamal Clay
Tyrek Kamal Clay(Boyce Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department has arrested a man for drug possession following a car chase on March 1.

BPD said one of its patrol units attempted to perform a traffic stop on Tyrek Kamal Clay on Highway 1 South around 8:16 p.m. BPD said he instead sped away, turning onto I-49 heading south. In the Kelly Land area, BPD said Clay jumped from his vehicle, resulting in a foot chase. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Department, along with Alexandria Police Department, assisted in the pursuit. The suspect was apprehended at Sabina Drive and Dublin Road.

Clay was taken to Rapides Regional for minor injuries. BPD said he claimed to have taken fentanyl and was not feeling well. He was released from the hospital and booked into DC-1 under the following charges:

  • License plate light
  • No insurance
  • No license
  • Open container
  • Aggravated flight
  • Possession of CDS 1 with intent (over 40 grams)
  • Possession of CDS II
  • Two counts of possession of stolen firearms
  • Illegal Possession of a firearm with drugs
  • Obstruction
  • Two warrants for contempt of court through RPSO.

Over $1,600 dollars were also seized.

