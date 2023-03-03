Northwood-Lena dunks over district rival to reach semifinals

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LENA, La. (KALB) - Just a day before the Northwood-Lena Lady Gators are set to play in their third straight title game, the boys’ team became the first from Central Louisiana to punch their own ticket to the state tournament.

The #1 Gators defended their home floor defeating their district rival St. Mary’s 54-41 to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2021.

Northwood-Lena relied on thunderous dunks from “Diddy” Layssard and Randy Morris to fuel a strong second half to hold on to the win.

The Gators will await the winner of Hamilton Christian and St. Martin’s Episcopal to see who they will be in the Division IV Select semifinals next week in Lake Charles.

