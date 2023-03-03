Northwood-Lena overcomes double-digit deficit to win second straight title in OT

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - The most anticipated state championship game of the day between #2 Northwood-Lena and #1 Southern Lab lived up to all the hype and then some.

Trailing by as many as 18 points in the second half, Northwood-Lena’s experienced bunch never blinked as they were playing in their third consecutive title game.

The Lady Gators chipped away at the lead before eventually tying it in the final minute of regulation. Northwood came up with a steal in the final five seconds to force the game into overtime. In OT, the Lady Gators completed the comeback with a 54-51 win in the Division IV Select State Title.

Northwood-Lena has now won back-to-back titles for the first time in school history.

