Oakdale caps off magical season with first state championship

HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - The Oakdale Warriors capped off their magical postseason run with the school’s first state championship in a 53-48 win over Lakeview in the Division IV Title.

The #9 seeded Warriors carried the momentum from the buzzer-beater in the semifinals into the title game. Oakdale jumped up to a 14-4 run in the first quarter and forced 18 turnovers in the first half.

Lakeview made several attempts in the second half to come back behind the shooting of Timberlyn Washington, but with every shot she made, Emani Young, the hero from the semifinals, and Kaylee Bradley had an answer.

The Warriors are the queens of the high school basketball world.

