Oakdale caps off magical season with first state championship

Oakdale celebrating the school's first state championship with 53-48 win over Lakeview.
Oakdale celebrating the school's first state championship with 53-48 win over Lakeview.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - The Oakdale Warriors capped off their magical postseason run with the school’s first state championship in a 53-48 win over Lakeview in the Division IV Title.

The #9 seeded Warriors carried the momentum from the buzzer-beater in the semifinals into the title game. Oakdale jumped up to a 14-4 run in the first quarter and forced 18 turnovers in the first half.

Lakeview made several attempts in the second half to come back behind the shooting of Timberlyn Washington, but with every shot she made, Emani Young, the hero from the semifinals, and Kaylee Bradley had an answer.

The Warriors are the queens of the high school basketball world.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian fatally hit by train in Leesville
A staple in the Glenmora area has reopened its doors after a seven-year hiatus.
Carl’s Catfish returns after 7-year absence
Nathan Millard of Walton County, Georgia, was last seen in Baton Rouge on Feb. 22.
Man in Louisiana for business trip goes missing; wife discusses details, fears
Four Rapides Parish schools would be closed under new plan set for Tuesday vote
Tyrek Kamal Clay
Narcotics arrest made in Boyce following car chase

Latest News

Six Cenla schools will be playing for a basketball state championship
Championship Lineup: Six Cenla schools competing in girls’ basketball title games
MM
6 Cenla schools competing in State Title
Northwood's Layssard thrown down monstrous dunk against St. Mary's
Northwood-Lena dunks over district rival to reach semifinals
MARSH MADNESS: St. Mary's vs Northwood-Lena