Oakdale mayor declares State of Emergency for ‘catastrophic’ water failure

OAKDALE, La. (KALB) - Mayor Gene Paul of the City of Oakdale has declared a State of Emergency for the city due to “catastrophic” water failure. The entire city is affected by this issue.

Paul has requested assistance from the Department of Homeland Security and the State of Louisiana.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more details as we work to learn more information.

