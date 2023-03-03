Oakdale mayor declares State of Emergency for ‘catastrophic’ water failure

File photo: Water tower in Oakdale
File photo: Water tower in Oakdale(Theresa Schmidt KPLC)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKDALE, La. (KALB) - Mayor Gene Paul of the City of Oakdale has declared a State of Emergency for the city due to “catastrophic” water failure. The entire city is affected by this issue.

Paul has requested assistance from the Department of Homeland Security and the State of Louisiana.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more details as we work to learn more information.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian fatally hit by train in Leesville
Nathan Millard of Walton County, Georgia, was last seen in Baton Rouge on Feb. 22.
Man in Louisiana for business trip goes missing; wife discusses details, fears
A staple in the Glenmora area has reopened its doors after a seven-year hiatus.
Carl’s Catfish returns after 7-year absence
Four Rapides Parish schools would be closed under new plan set for Tuesday vote
A 16-year-old was hit and killed by a train in Leesville.
Leesville Chief of Police releases new details on pedestrian killed by train

Latest News

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
A hiker was rescued from Kisatchie National Forest.
Lost hiker rescued in Kisatchie National Forest
KSLA News 12 viewer Annette Bridges said she caught images of a funnel-shaped cloud around...
Tornadoes reported; CPSO confirms touchdown along Youree Drive at Sophia Lane
According to a probable cause report from the Southern University Police Department, Kaleb...
Fight involving 9 people on Southern’s campus leads to 1 arrest