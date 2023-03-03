Peabody’s slow start hurts Lady Warhorses in semifinals loss
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - Peabody had the chance to become the seventh team from Central Louisiana to punch their ticket to the high school girls’ basketball state championship.
Unfortunately, a slow start for the Lady Warhorses against #1 LCA in the Division II Semifinals ended their season before the title game with a 50-13 loss.
The Knights started the game off on a 17-2 run and never looked back.
This was Peabody’s first game in the state tournament since 2007.
