Peabody’s slow start hurts Lady Warhorses in semifinals loss

HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - Peabody had the chance to become the seventh team from Central Louisiana to punch their ticket to the high school girls’ basketball state championship.

Unfortunately, a slow start for the Lady Warhorses against #1 LCA in the Division II Semifinals ended their season before the title game with a 50-13 loss.

The Knights started the game off on a 17-2 run and never looked back.

This was Peabody’s first game in the state tournament since 2007.

