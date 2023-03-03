Reesie Jinks aims to cement legacy at Fairview with 4th straight title win

GRANT, La. (KALB) - Six schools from Central Louisiana will be playing for a high school girls’ basketball state title this upcoming weekend.

However, perhaps no school has the rich history of championship success as Fairview High School. The Lady Panthers on Friday, March 3, will be going for their 12th state title win in 17 years.

Those banners and trophies are on full display when you enter the gym down in Allen Parish.

“It’s the same every time, just like it’s the first time,” said Fairview Head Coach Kyle Jinks.

Coach Jinks is what you would call the King of Rings for local high school basketball. Coach Jinks is chasing his 13th title overall, including his fourth straight this year. What has made the last three state titles even more special for the Lady Panthers’ Coach is that one of his own daughters has won state tournament Most Outstanding Player in each of those victories.

“As a coach, it doesn’t matter who gets the MVP, but as a dad, you’re proud of them and just excited for them,” said Coach Jinks.

The latest of the bunch to lead her dad’s team on the court is sophomore guard Reesie Jinks. Last season as a freshman, she grew up and matured right in front of her dad’s eyes, recording 24 points and 13 assists in the title game that helped raise another championship banner at Fairview.

“Playing with my sisters, they pushed me and made me who I am today,” said Reesie Jinks. “They pushed me at practice, and I would guard my sister at practice. She would beat me up at practice and that’s how tough I am now because she taught me.”

If the Jinks family looks competitive on the court, that spirit surely does not end when they go home.

“The boys and the girls are competitive no matter what we are doing,” said Coach Jinks. “Playing board games, it’s almost a fight to where we can’t play anything without getting into an argument, but that gives us an edge I guess when it comes to basketball.”

The sprints, drills and push from her sisters both on and off the court have motivated Reesie to be one of the best young guards in the state of Louisiana. Now, as a sophomore, she has led her team back down to Hammond, just one win away from cementing her own legacy.

“After winning for three times, you know what it’s like. So now going there for the fourth time, we are not losing,” said Reesie.

Reesie Jinks’ run at another ring earns her this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.