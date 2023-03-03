Southeastern Louisiana University president responds to frustrations over network outages

Southeastern Louisiana University network outages still out after a week.
Southeastern Louisiana University network outages still out after a week.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Friday (March 3) marks a full week that Southeastern Louisiana University has experienced outages to its online network since a cyberattack.

Some faculty and staff have expressed frustrations with what they feel is a lack of transparency regarding the matter, which is now subject to an investigation by Louisiana State Police. Concerns stem from not being about to access email and programs used for online course material that holds the personal information of students. Some students say they are concerned that their personal data has been compromised.

Phones in some offices are working again and so has the school’s website. Email and Moodle course material still cannot be accessed.

University President John Crain addressed frustrations expressed by faculty and staff in a social media post Thursday night (March 2).

RELATED COVERAGE

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Rapides Parish schools would be closed under new plan set for Tuesday vote
Pedestrian fatally hit by train in Leesville
A staple in the Glenmora area has reopened its doors after a seven-year hiatus.
Carl’s Catfish returns after 7-year absence
Nathan Millard of Walton County, Georgia, was last seen in Baton Rouge on Feb. 22.
Man in Louisiana for business trip goes missing; wife discusses details, fears
Tyrek Kamal Clay
Narcotics arrest made in Boyce following car chase

Latest News

Controlled burn in Natchitoches area
water
Oakdale State of Emergency
A hiker was rescued from Kisatchie National Forest.
Lost hiker rescued in Kisatchie National Forest
Four Rapides Parish schools would be closed under new plan set for Tuesday vote
Four Rapides Parish schools would be closed under new plan set for vote