Fairview’s late comeback attempt in title game falls short

HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - Fairview’s chase for a fourth straight state championship fell just short as a late comeback attempt was not enough to overcome an early deficit to Hathaway in the Division V Title game.

The Lady Panthers shot just 2-23 from beyond the arc in the first half and trailed by 24-7 at the break. Slowly but surely, Fairview cut into the gap by getting the lead down to 11 at the break and all the way down to just five with minutes to go in the game.

However, Hathaway, who had lost to Fairview in the 2020 and 2021 championship games, delivered clutch shots when they needed to as they secured the 64-54 win.

