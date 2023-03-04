Fairview’s late comeback attempt in title game falls short

(KALB / MGN)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - Fairview’s chase for a fourth straight state championship fell just short as a late comeback attempt was not enough to overcome an early deficit to Hathaway in the Division V Title game.

The Lady Panthers shot just 2-23 from beyond the arc in the first half and trailed by 24-7 at the break. Slowly but surely, Fairview cut into the gap by getting the lead down to 11 at the break and all the way down to just five with minutes to go in the game.

However, Hathaway, who had lost to Fairview in the 2020 and 2021 championship games, delivered clutch shots when they needed to as they secured the 64-54 win.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Rapides Parish schools would be closed under new plan set for Tuesday vote
Pedestrian fatally hit by train in Leesville
A staple in the Glenmora area has reopened its doors after a seven-year hiatus.
Carl’s Catfish returns after 7-year absence
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Nathan Millard of Walton County, Georgia, was last seen in Baton Rouge on Feb. 22.
Man in Louisiana for business trip goes missing; wife discusses details, fears

Latest News

Oak Hill celebrates first state championship in school history.
HISTORY MADE: Oak Hill wins school’s first state championship
Northwood-Lena overcomes double-digit deficit to win second straight title in OT
Northwood-Lena overcomes double-digit deficit to win second straight title in OT
Oakdale celebrating the school's first state championship with 53-48 win over Lakeview.
Oakdale caps off magical season with first state championship