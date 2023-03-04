HISTORY MADE: Oak Hill wins school’s first state championship

Oak Hill celebrates first state championship in school history.
Oak Hill celebrates first state championship in school history.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - For the first time in school history, the Oak Hill Lady Rams can call themselves state champions.

The Lady Rams captured the state title with a 74-54 win over JS Clark in the Division V State Title.

The score was tied at 13 a piece at the end of the first quarter before a strong second quarter for Oak Hill gave them a 12-point lead at the break. From there, Alexis Dyer and the rest of the talented Oak Hill roster asserted their dominance to secure the school’s first championship.

Head Coach Kaci West and the Lady Rams finished the job this time around after falling just short in the title game a season ago. A young roster gained postseason experience last year and followed that up with being the #1 seed in this year’s playoffs.

The entire Oak Hill starting five will return next season.

