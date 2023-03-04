Leesville man killed in Rapides Parish crash

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville was killed in a crash that occurred on Louisiana Highway 463 near Hineston on March 3.

Louisiana State Police said Joshua Scott, 44, was driving north on HWY 463 in a loaded log truck around 11:20 a.m. when he exited the roadway for currently unknown reasons and overturned.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by LSP.

