Leesville man killed in Rapides Parish crash

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville was killed in a crash that occurred on Louisiana Highway 463 near Hineston on March 3.

Louisiana State Police said Joshua Scott, 44, was driving north on HWY 463 in a loaded log truck around 11:20 a.m. when he exited the roadway for currently unknown reasons and overturned.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by LSP.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Rapides Parish schools would be closed under new plan set for Tuesday vote
Pedestrian fatally hit by train in Leesville
A staple in the Glenmora area has reopened its doors after a seven-year hiatus.
Carl’s Catfish returns after 7-year absence
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Nathan Millard of Walton County, Georgia, was last seen in Baton Rouge on Feb. 22.
Man in Louisiana for business trip goes missing; wife discusses details, fears

Latest News

Terrence Armstrong
Verdict reached in Terrence Armstrong’s 2nd-degree murder trial
Oakdale suffers ‘catastrophic’ water failure
Project RESTOR
Alexandria Utility Customers: RESTOR applications to open up March 6
Alexandria utility relief is right around the corner