Man arrested for May 2022 shooting in Natchitoches

Jarvis Ocon
Jarvis Ocon(NPD)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested a 26-year-old man in connection to a shooting in May of 2022.

On May 23, 2022, NPD responded to reports of a shooting on South Drive. When officers arrived on the scene they found a juvenile suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the victim was then taken to a hospital and recovered.

On March 1, 2023, NPD arrested 26-year-old Jarvis Ocon for attempted second-degree murder, and he remains in custody at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

NPD reminds the public that suspicious activity can be reported by calling (318) 352-8101, and if anyone has information on this specific investigation please contact Detective Rudy Glass at (318) 357-3878.

