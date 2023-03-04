MARSH MADNESS: Several area boys’ team advance to state tournament

Boys' Marsh Madness begins Monday, March 6 in Lake Charles
Boys' Marsh Madness begins Monday, March 6 in Lake Charles(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As one state tournament is starting to wrap up down in Hammond, another is gearing ready to begin next week down in Lake Charles.

No local boys’ basketball program won a state title a season ago, but several area teams are looking to change that as they’ve advanced to the semifinals.

The boys’ state tournament will tip off from March 6-11 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

See below what Cenla schools are still in contention for a state title and their matchups in the semifinals.

NON-SELECT:

  • DIVISION III
    • #3 Winnfield vs #2 French Settlement
  • DIVISION V
    • #1 Zwolle vs #4 Gibsland-Coleman
    • #3 Fairview vs #2 Anacoco

SELECT:

  • DIVISION II
    • #2 Peabody faces winner of Archbishop Hannan/George Washington Carver
  • DIVISION IV
    • #1 Northwood-Lena vs #4 St. Martin’s Episcopal
  • DIVISION V
    • #1 Avoyelles Public Charter vs #4 JS Clark Leadership Academy
    • #3 Rapides vs #2 Family Christian

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Rapides Parish schools would be closed under new plan set for Tuesday vote
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
A staple in the Glenmora area has reopened its doors after a seven-year hiatus.
Carl’s Catfish returns after 7-year absence
Pedestrian fatally hit by train in Leesville
Tyrek Kamal Clay
Narcotics arrest made in Boyce following car chase

Latest News

Fairview falls to Hathaway on March 3, 2023.
Fairview’s late comeback attempt in title game falls short
Cenla Champions: 3 Schools Win State Titles
Fairview’s late comeback attempt in title game falls short
Oak Hill celebrates first state championship in school history.
Oak Hill wins school’s first state championship