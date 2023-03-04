MARSH MADNESS: Several area boys’ team advance to state tournament

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As one state tournament is starting to wrap up down in Hammond, another is gearing ready to begin next week down in Lake Charles.

No local boys’ basketball program won a state title a season ago, but several area teams are looking to change that as they’ve advanced to the semifinals.

The boys’ state tournament will tip off from March 6-11 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

See below what Cenla schools are still in contention for a state title and their matchups in the semifinals.

NON-SELECT:

DIVISION III #3 Winnfield vs #2 French Settlement

DIVISION V #1 Zwolle vs #4 Gibsland-Coleman #3 Fairview vs #2 Anacoco



SELECT:

DIVISION II #2 Peabody faces winner of Archbishop Hannan/George Washington Carver

DIVISION IV #1 Northwood-Lena vs #4 St. Martin’s Episcopal

DIVISION V #1 Avoyelles Public Charter vs #4 JS Clark Leadership Academy #3 Rapides vs #2 Family Christian



