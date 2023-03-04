MARSH MADNESS: Several area boys’ team advance to state tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As one state tournament is starting to wrap up down in Hammond, another is gearing ready to begin next week down in Lake Charles.
No local boys’ basketball program won a state title a season ago, but several area teams are looking to change that as they’ve advanced to the semifinals.
The boys’ state tournament will tip off from March 6-11 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
See below what Cenla schools are still in contention for a state title and their matchups in the semifinals.
NON-SELECT:
- DIVISION III
- #3 Winnfield vs #2 French Settlement
- DIVISION V
- #1 Zwolle vs #4 Gibsland-Coleman
- #3 Fairview vs #2 Anacoco
SELECT:
- DIVISION II
- #2 Peabody faces winner of Archbishop Hannan/George Washington Carver
- DIVISION IV
- #1 Northwood-Lena vs #4 St. Martin’s Episcopal
- DIVISION V
- #1 Avoyelles Public Charter vs #4 JS Clark Leadership Academy
- #3 Rapides vs #2 Family Christian
