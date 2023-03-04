Natchitoches parents arrested after child endangerment complaint

Michelle Benjamin and James Grant
Michelle Benjamin and James Grant(NPD)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested two parents after receiving a tip about child endangerment taking place at a home on Dixie Street.

On March 3, 2023, NPD said it received a tip complaint from a concerned citizen who visited a home on Dixie Street, claiming two children were tied to their beds inside the home. The citizen said they were able to free the children before calling the police.

NPD responded to the home and arrested 28-year-old Michelle Benjamin, and 39-year-old James Grant, both of Natchitoches.

Benjamin and Grant are both charged with two counts of cruelty to a juvenile, two counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, and two counts of false imprisonment.

Benjamin and Grant remain in custody at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. The juveniles have been in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Leesville man killed in Rapides Parish crash
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Tyrek Kamal Clay
Narcotics arrest made in Boyce following car chase
Four Rapides Parish schools would be closed under new plan set for Tuesday vote

Latest News

Jarvis Ocon
Man arrested for May 2022 shooting in Natchitoches
Verdict reached in Terrence Armstrong’s 2nd-degree murder trial
Terrence Armstrong
Verdict reached in Terrence Armstrong’s 2nd-degree murder trial
Leesville man killed in Rapides Parish crash