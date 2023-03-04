Natchitoches parents arrested after child endangerment complaint

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested two parents after receiving a tip about child endangerment taking place at a home on Dixie Street.

On March 3, 2023, NPD said it received a tip complaint from a concerned citizen who visited a home on Dixie Street, claiming two children were tied to their beds inside the home. The citizen said they were able to free the children before calling the police.

NPD responded to the home and arrested 28-year-old Michelle Benjamin, and 39-year-old James Grant, both of Natchitoches.

Benjamin and Grant are both charged with two counts of cruelty to a juvenile, two counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, and two counts of false imprisonment.

Benjamin and Grant remain in custody at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. The juveniles have been in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services.

