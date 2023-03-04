Verdict reached in Terrence Armstrong’s 2nd-degree murder trial

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Terrence Armstrong, 25, of Alexandria, has been found guilty of second-degree murder by a Rapides Parish jury for the Oct. 20, 2020, deadly shooting of Edwin Davidson, Jr., 17, at a home on Orchard Loop in Wardville. He will be sentenced on March 8.

“I just got sentenced bad for nothing!” Armstrong said upon hearing the verdict. A few jurors were seen crying as the verdict was read.

“I want to compliment my entire staff,” said Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell. “The detectives of the Pineville Police Department, although they are young, they obviously did a phenomenal job on this case. The citizens of Rapides Parish can be very pleased and happy with the work that is being done by our local law enforcement.”

Armstrong is one of five people who were charged in connection to the case. According to the Pineville Police Department, the shooting was tied to an earlier narcotics transaction that police emphasized Davidson was not involved in.

Two suspects, Pamela Smith and Kaitlyn Carlino, both pleaded guilty in 2021 to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. Smith was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Carlino will be sentenced after all of the cases conclude.

Another suspect, Andrew Mayo, was found guilty by a Rapides Parish jury of second-degree murder last year.

A final suspect, Tyrone Compton, who is also charged with second-degree murder, will head to trial on May 15, 2023.

