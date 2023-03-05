Glass Act Recycling celebrates one year of operation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Central Louisiana’s local glass recycling facility, Glass Act Recycling, celebrated one year of operation on Saturday with a crawfish boil fundraiser.

Glass Act Recycling takes food-grade glass, weighs it, crushes it and recycles it into new usable products. Glass Act encourages anyone in Central Louisiana with used food-grade glass to drop it off at the facility on Fridays and Saturdays, or sign up for the pickup program and volunteers will pick the glass up from your home.

In its year of operation, Glass Act collected more than 104,000 pounds of glass, keeping it out of landfills. Glass Act founder, Annie Collins said she is proud of her team and the work they have done to save the glass from the garbage, and the community for participating in the program.

”I’m proud of our citizens, I’m proud of the people who come every weekend and who say ‘thank you,’ and ‘here we are and we want to do this’,” said Collins. “How many times have you heard ‘why don’t we have recycling in Alexandria?’, well we do, we do, and it’s thanks to you guys, thanks to the citizens.”

To learn more about Glass Act, or to volunteer at the facility,

