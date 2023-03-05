Rosepine soars over Amite to win first title in over four decades

HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - For the first time in four decades, Rosepine flies high to clinch state title against Amite.

The Rosepine Lady Eagles clinched the state title with a 69-61 win over Amite in the Division III Non-Select State Title.

Rosepine came out flying, they outscored Amite 13-9 and 21-8 in the first half. Amite made it a 7 point game going into the break, 34-27.

Amite had a late surge in the fourth quarter to keep the game close, but the Lady Eagles respond with the shooting of Addison Fruge and defense of Kelly Norris and Kaydence Burge.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.