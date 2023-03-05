Rosepine soars over Amite to win first title in over four decades

Rosepine clinches state title for first time in four decades!(KALB)
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - For the first time in four decades, Rosepine flies high to clinch state title against Amite.

The Rosepine Lady Eagles clinched the state title with a 69-61 win over Amite in the Division III Non-Select State Title.

Rosepine came out flying, they outscored Amite 13-9 and 21-8 in the first half. Amite made it a 7 point game going into the break, 34-27.

Amite had a late surge in the fourth quarter to keep the game close, but the Lady Eagles respond with the shooting of Addison Fruge and defense of Kelly Norris and Kaydence Burge.

