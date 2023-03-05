RPSO and Stop the Violence team up for ‘Hooping for a Cause’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Stop the Violence Alexandria Chapter have teamed up to host Hooping for a Cause, a basketball tournament to help bridge the gap between first responders and the community they serve.

Hooping for a Cause is an eight-week basketball tournament from March 4 to April 22, with games taking place every Saturday at the Charles Hayward Center in Alexandria. Teams are comprised of first responders, playing against youth.

The goal of the tournament is to introduce first responders to community members and help build relationships.

“It’s basically just to get familiar with your public servants,” said RPSO Cpl. Jeremy Roberts, event organizer. “Yeah we’re police officers but we’re also peace officers. We basically want everyone to get familiar with everyone out there trying to protect you and build that rapport, which is important.”

Fred Burgess, the President of Stop the Violence Alexandria, and a Reserve Deputy with RPSO has organized many similar events in the past, but this is the first time a partnership between RPSO and Stop the Violence has happened. Burgess said the message of the event is important, and he appreciates the support from the sheriff’s office.

“We want the community to come out and help people trust the police and have them trust us,” said Burgess. “We all came together and made it happen.”

The games start at 10 a.m. and everyone is welcome to watch. To register a team to play in the tournament, call Dasha Roberts at 318-445-8084.

