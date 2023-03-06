FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger

The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise ship that ports in Charleston.
By Marissa Lute and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The FBI is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise ship that ports in Charleston, South Carolina, WCSC reports.

Crew members of Carnival Cruise Sunshine were made aware of an unresponsive woman on Feb. 27, FBI spokesperson Kevin Wheeler said.

Wheeler says the staff attempted life-saving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead on the ship.

Once the ship ported in Charleston on Saturday, members of the FBI Evidence Response Team responded to process the passenger’s room.

“The FBI investigates certain crimes on the high seas, as well as suspicious deaths of U.S. persons,” Wheeler said in the statement.

Officials said the incident was isolated, and there was no threat to other passengers.

“The FBI joined Carnival Sunshine upon its return to Charleston yesterday morning to conduct an investigation into the death of a guest. Both the deceased and her husband were debarked in Nassau, and Bahamian authorities have already investigated the circumstances and are conducting an autopsy,” a Carnival spokesperson said. “We are fully cooperating. This is a matter for authorities in The Bahamas and Charleston, and we have no further comments.”

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Michelle Benjamin and James Grant
Natchitoches parents arrested after child endangerment complaint
Pedestrian killed in Vernon Parish crash
Leesville man killed in Rapides Parish crash
Terrence Armstrong
Verdict reached in Terrence Armstrong’s 2nd-degree murder trial

Latest News

An apparent bird strike forces a Southwest Airlines flight to return to Havana, Cuba, on Sunday.
Florida flight returns to Cuba after birds cause engine fire
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Ukraine unyielding in Bakhmut as Russian troops close in
An apparent stampede in Rochester, New York, has killed at least one person, authorities said.
1 dead, 8 injured in upstate New York concert stampede
Muskego High School
Racist speech allegedly hurled at high school basketball team during playoffs in Wis.