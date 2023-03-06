In ‘junk fee’ fight, US shares airlines’ rules for seating families

FILE - A JetBlue plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in...
FILE - A JetBlue plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST
(AP) - The Transportation Department is rolling out a “dashboard” to let travelers see at a glance which airlines help families with young children sit together at no extra cost.

The move announced Monday comes as the department works on regulations to prevent families from being separated on planes.

It’s the latest salvo in the Biden administration’s efforts to clamp down on what it calls “junk fees” and put pressure on airlines to improve service.

The dashboard rewards airlines with a green check if they guarantee that an adult family member can sit next to their young children if seats are available. On Monday, only three of the 10 U.S. airlines listed on the website received a green check: Alaska, American and Frontier.

The site also includes links to each airline’s family-seating policy.

