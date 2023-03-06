Multiple controlled burns in Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Many of our viewers have been asking about the smoky conditions filling the sky today (March 6).

The United States Forest Service has confirmed that multiple controlled burns are currently happening around the state. The service’s Facebook page lists the following locations:

For any questions, you can reach out to the service at (318) 473-7160.

