Multiple controlled burns in Louisiana

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Many of our viewers have been asking about the smoky conditions filling the sky today (March 6).

The United States Forest Service has confirmed that multiple controlled burns are currently happening around the state. The service’s Facebook page lists the following locations:

For any questions, you can reach out to the service at (318) 473-7160.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Pedestrian killed in Vernon Parish crash
Michelle Benjamin and James Grant
Natchitoches parents arrested after child endangerment complaint
Project RESTOR
Alexandria Utility Customers: RESTOR applications to open up March 6
Leesville man killed in Rapides Parish crash

Latest News

Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti on Cardel Hayes conviction
Retrial set for Cardell Hayes in the shooting death of former Saints player Will Smith
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright
Natchitoches Sheriff Wright announces run for re-election
Dennis Allen coached Derek Carr in Oakland. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Saints sign QB Derek Carr to 4-year, $150M deal