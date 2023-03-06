Natchitoches Sheriff Wright announces run for re-election

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright has announced he will run for re-election in the Oct. 14 election.

Wright is currently serving in his first term as sheriff which began in June 2020.

“In these last three years, we have faced and overcome significant challenges that affected all of us - the pandemic, two hurricanes, and winter storms to name a few. Yet, we succeeded in meeting these challenges by working together as a community to help our neighbors and to keep each other safe. At the Sheriff’s Office, our team of law enforcement professionals has worked diligently to serve the citizens of the parish to suppress and deter criminal activity, respond to citizens’ calls for service, support crime victims in seeking justice, and be a responsible steward of the taxpayer’s money.”

Wright highlighted the progress and accomplishments of the Sheriff’s Office during his administration:

“We were able to successfully restructure our entire office, saving taxpayers money, while yet investing in new equipment and training, doubling the amount of patrols on our roads, increasing our SRO and DARE deputies in our schools, and responding to over 80,000 emergency 911 calls for service each year. We are proud of our team, proud of the service we provide to the citizens of our parish. We were named ‘#1 Best in Public Service’ by the Chamber of Commerce, and we continue to recruit and attract highly talented and professional employees to carry out our mission We are proud to have a team that is reflective of our community, with the largest number of female patrol deputies in the history of the NPSO, and our team reflects the rich diversity and culture of the people of Natchitoches Parish.”

Wright discussed his continued vision for the Sheriff’s Office in the forthcoming term:

“We will continue to aggressively fight illegal narcotics that flow through and into our parish. Our narcotics team and the Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force strive to interdict narcotics that come in on the interstate that eventually get into our community. We will work day and night to remove drug pushers from our parish. I have no tolerance and there are no excuses for these criminals who destroy families with their poison. As your sheriff, this will remain my top priority. In this election year, the citizens of the parish should assess and scrutinize the actions of the NPSO and my leadership as sheriff. I am proud to stand before you and present our team’s accomplishments. Upon your assessment, I am confident you will agree that the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Office is delivering on what we have promised since we began this term in office. I ask the citizens of the parish for their continued support of the women and men of the NPSO and me as your sheriff by re-electing us this fall in the October election. By doing so, we will be able to continue to fulfill our promise of working every day and night to professionally serve and protect and be an active partner in the future of Natchitoches Parish.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.