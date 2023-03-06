Pedestrian killed in Vernon Parish crash

VERNON PARISH, La. - On Saturday, March 4, 2023, at around 5 a.m., Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Hwy 171, south of La. Hwy 3226, that claimed the life of 39-year-old Marvin Bolton Jr. of Derrider.

The investigation revealed that Bolton Jr. was walking on the road when he was struck by a vehicle. After the initial crash, Bolton Jr. remained in the roadway, where he was hit a second time by a 2018 GMC pickup truck.

Bolton Jr. sustained fatal injuries as a result of the second crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

