Sit-down with Jeff Powell on proposed RPSB school changes

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We sat down with Rapides Parish School Superintendent Jeff Powell on Monday (March 6) about the “Better Facilities” strategic plan. The plan is the final item on the March 7 Rapides Parish School Board regular meeting agenda, and if passed, it would close Phoenix Magnet Elementary, Rapides Academy, Alma Redwine Elementary and Horseshoe Drive Elementary.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

PREVIOUS STORY: Four Rapides Parish schools would be closed under new plan set for Tuesday vote

Ahead of the meeting on March 7, there has also been a substitute motion put forward by Rapides Parish School Board President Dr. Stephen Chapman. While it still eventually closes the four schools, it slows down the process for that change - not having students transferred next school year.

You can read the substitute motion below:

Substitute Motion (RPSB)

Additionally, there is an update to the schedule of the board meeting. The meeting will start as scheduled at 5 p.m. to consider standing items, the consent agenda, and regular agenda items 7-11.

After item 11, the Board will take a short recess until 6:15 p.m., at which time the board will consider the “Better Facilities” strategic plan. This will allow for those who want to attend more time to get to the boardroom and allow for seating in the boardroom for as many as possible.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.