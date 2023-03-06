Sit-down with Jeff Powell on proposed RPSB school changes

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We sat down with Rapides Parish School Superintendent Jeff Powell on Monday (March 6) about the “Better Facilities” strategic plan. The plan is the final item on the March 7 Rapides Parish School Board regular meeting agenda, and if passed, it would close Phoenix Magnet Elementary, Rapides Academy, Alma Redwine Elementary and Horseshoe Drive Elementary.

Ahead of the meeting on March 7, there has also been a substitute motion put forward by Rapides Parish School Board President Dr. Stephen Chapman. While it still eventually closes the four schools, it slows down the process for that change - not having students transferred next school year.

You can read the substitute motion below:

Substitute Motion
Substitute Motion(RPSB)

Additionally, there is an update to the schedule of the board meeting. The meeting will start as scheduled at 5 p.m. to consider standing items, the consent agenda, and regular agenda items 7-11.

After item 11, the Board will take a short recess until 6:15 p.m., at which time the board will consider the “Better Facilities” strategic plan. This will allow for those who want to attend more time to get to the boardroom and allow for seating in the boardroom for as many as possible.

