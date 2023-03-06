Southeastern gives update about ongoing network problems; LSP continues to investigate

Southeastern Louisiana University (SELU)
Southeastern Louisiana University (SELU)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Southeastern Louisiana University is still working to restore all of its networks after having to take them offline over a week ago when faced with a cyber security threat.

In a statement released on Monday, March 6, university officials reported that significant progress has been made and many of their systems have been restored. They said efforts are underway to restore the remaining systems to normal operation.

University officials said they are supporting Louisiana State Police in their ongoing investigation of the incident.

They are still trying to find out if the affected data contains any personal information, but if it does, they will let those impacted know, officials explained.

“If your personal information was involved, you will be notified in accordance with applicable law as quickly as possible,” officials said. “Your notice will include more information about restorative and protective resources and assistance that will be made available to you free of charge.”

University officials compared the disruption caused by this event to that of the storms and public health emergencies students and faculty have experienced in recent years.

“As in those circumstances, we will adapt policy and practice appropriately and execute both consistently,” officials said. “An academic continuity plan has been developed for classes that include an online component, including course material, assignments, etc., and is being communicated by faculty to their students.”

The president of UL Systems, Jim Henderson, previously said this incident is a prime example of why it’s so important for universities to exercise “digital hygiene.”

He confirmed Southeastern Louisiana University was the only UL System university impacted.

Faculty members said they began experiencing outages on Friday, Feb. 24.

This is an ongoing investigation.

