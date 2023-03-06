Street rehabilitation work continues in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches announces that work will continue this week on the ongoing Street Rehabilitation project.

Today (March 6), Williams Equipment Services is constructing the cement-treated base course on St. Clair Avenue from East Fourth Street to East Fifth Street. This work will continue on Tuesday, March 7, between East Second Street and East Fourth Street, with the remainder of St. Clair Avenue to Williams Avenue being completed on Wednesday, March 8. Following soil-cement construction, a liquid asphalt curing membrane will be applied to the top of the completed base course.

Later this week, new asphalt surfacing will be placed on other streets where a new base course has been constructed, beginning with Mayfield Street and Simmons Alley. Due to their narrow width, these streets will be closed temporarily to all traffic for the portion of the day when the asphalt laydown operation is ongoing. After these two streets are resurfaced, asphalt work will be performed on Amulet Street from Payne Street to Howell Street, Breda Street from Bayou Jacko to Stella Street, a short section of Peninsula Drive, and finally St. Clair Avenue. It is anticipated that all asphalt work will be completed by March 17, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution when traveling through work zones and to obey all warning signs and flagger instructions.

For more information, please contact the Office of the Mayor at (318) 352-2772.

