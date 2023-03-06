Vernon Parish student wins Louisiana American Legion Oratorical Competition

The following has been provided by the Vernon Parish School Board:

Hailey Wolff, a tenth grader at Hicks High School in Vernon Parish, recently won this historical contest at the local, regional, and now state level, and she will now compete on April 21, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana, for a $25,000 scholarship. The American Legion Oratorical competition has been ongoing since 1937.

Wolff earned a $1,000 scholarship by winning Louisiana’s American Legion Oratorical competition. Students had to present an 8 to 10 minute speech on the U.S. Constitution and then respond to an assigned topic from the moderator.

Hailey is the daughter of Christopher and Kimberly Wolff of Hicks, Louisiana.

