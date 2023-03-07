9-year-old and 16-year-old killed in Grant Parish crash

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(Pixabay / ABC 10 / YouTube via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A 9-year-old and a 16-year-old were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 1240 near Brumley Road on March 6.

According to Louisiana State Police, a 17-year-old was driving a Kubota tractor, towing a disabled Go-Cart westbound on Hwy 1240 around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening.

For reasons unknown at this time, a westbound 2015 Chevrolet Equinox rear-ended the Kubota. After the initial impact, the Equinox then struck the Go-Cart. Both the Kubota and the Go-Cart exited the road as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Equinox was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital. The 17-year-old driver of the Kubota had moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

At the time of the crash, the Go-Cart was occupied by four juveniles. The 16-year-old driver and the 9-year-old passenger sustained severe injuries and were transported to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.

Additionally, an 11-year-old and a 6-year-old sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

