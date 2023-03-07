Anacoco pulls away from Fairview to punch ticket to state championship

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Anacoco Indians have been a team on a mission all season long, and now they are just one win away from completing their goal of a Division V Non-Select State Championship.

After a close first quarter in their semifinal game against Fairview, the Indians began to pull away as they took a 36-20 lead into the break.

From there, both teams traded blows in the second half, but Fairview wasn’t able to make up enough ground as Anacoco escaped the semis with a 63-49 win.

Anacoco now has its eyes set on the Division V Non-Select State Title game against a familiar opponent in Zwolle. Both of these schools met in the 2016 state championship with the Indians winning that game by double figures. 2016 was Anacoco’s last state championship team.

However, in recent memory, Zwolle has had the last laugh, beating Anacoco in the semifinals last season. Tip-off will be Friday, March 10, at 8 p.m. inside Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

