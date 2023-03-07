APD investigating homicide on South Street

APD is investigating a homicide on South Street
APD is investigating a homicide on South Street(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has confirmed that they are investigating a homicide that happened on South Street.

Details are limited at this time. We are on the scene working to get more information.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more updates.

