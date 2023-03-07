Archaeologists uncover sphinx-like statue and shrine in Egypt

During an excavation on the eastern bank of the Nile River, they found the artifacts carved in...
During an excavation on the eastern bank of the Nile River, they found the artifacts carved in limestone.(Ministry Tourism & Antiquities via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Archaeologists have uncovered an ancient statue and shrine in Egypt.

During an excavation on the eastern bank of the Nile River, archaeologists say they found the artifacts carved in limestone.

A sphinx-like statue was also uncovered inside the shrine.

Scientists believe it could represent the Roman Emperor Claudius who ruled from the year 41 to 54.

Excavations at the site are still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Jeff Powell
Sit-down with Jeff Powell on proposed RPSB school changes
Jeff Powell visits with parents and staff at Phoenix Magnet Elementary School to discuss RPSB's...
Dozens show up with questions, concerns on plan that would close RPSB schools
Multiple controlled burns in Louisiana
Project RESTOR
Alexandria Utility Customers: RESTOR applications to open up March 6

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
Biden to host South Korean leader Yoon for 2nd state visit
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings
First Lady of the United States Jill Biden speaks as she meets Kenyan women leaders at the U.S....
First Lady Jill Biden to visit New Orleans this week
Look out for these recalled eyedrops.
FDA: Two more eyedrops brands recalled due to risks