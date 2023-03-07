Avoyelles Charter Vikings riding ship to first state title game

Dylan has highlights from the March 6 matchup between Avoyelles Charter and JS Clark.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - Four Central Louisiana schools won a state championship last week during the girls’ Marsh Madness. Avoyelles Charter will look to become the first school to bring home a title on the boys’ side of the bracket.

Avoyelles Charter used a 22-5 run in the second quarter to power past JS Clark Leadership Academy in the Division V semifinals 54-36.

The top-seeded Vikings have held the best record in the state of Louisiana all season only losing one game all year. Now, Avoyelles Charter is just one win away from claiming the school’s first championship in program history.

The Vikings will face #2 Family Christian in the championship game on Friday, March 10 at noon. The game will be played inside Burton Coliseum down in Lake Charles.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Jeff Powell
Sit-down with Jeff Powell on proposed RPSB school changes
Pedestrian killed in Vernon Parish crash
Project RESTOR
Alexandria Utility Customers: RESTOR applications to open up March 6
Michelle Benjamin and James Grant
Natchitoches parents arrested after child endangerment complaint

Latest News

MARSH MADNESS: Avoyelles Charter vs JS Clark
NSU Lady Demons fall to Texas A&M Commerce
Jiselle Woodson set the Southland Conference Tournament record for 3-point shooting percentage...
Lady Demons fall to Lions despite Woodson’s tournament record
Oak Hill
Oak Hill Girls' Basketball - Lady Rams Capture First Championship