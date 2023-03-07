Avoyelles Charter Vikings riding ship to first state title game

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - Four Central Louisiana schools won a state championship last week during the girls’ Marsh Madness. Avoyelles Charter will look to become the first school to bring home a title on the boys’ side of the bracket.

Avoyelles Charter used a 22-5 run in the second quarter to power past JS Clark Leadership Academy in the Division V semifinals 54-36.

The top-seeded Vikings have held the best record in the state of Louisiana all season only losing one game all year. Now, Avoyelles Charter is just one win away from claiming the school’s first championship in program history.

VIKINGS WIN 54-36 OVER JS CLARK ACADEMY TO ADVANCE TO THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP FOR THE FIRST TIME IN SCHOOL HISTORY AND WILL BE IN ACTION FRIDAY AT 12:00 COME OUT AND SUPPORT 💙🖤🌪

J. Brown 16pts

T.Williams 13pts

A.Benjamin 13pts#CHARTERSTRONG#WHYNOTUS — Avoyelles Public Charter Boys Basketball (@charter_boys) March 6, 2023

The Vikings will face #2 Family Christian in the championship game on Friday, March 10 at noon. The game will be played inside Burton Coliseum down in Lake Charles.

