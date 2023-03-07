Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of the Georgia man who died during a business trip to Baton Rouge says they have been told he likely died of an accidental overdose.

The family says investigators told them Tuesday that an autopsy showed “no internal or external trauma” to the body.

The body of Nathan Millard, 42, of Walton County, Ga., was found March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.

Investigators say it is possible he was with others when he accidentally overdosed and they moved his body to another location.

Millard had been missing for nearly two weeks.

