First Lady Jill Biden to visit New Orleans this week

First Lady of the United States Jill Biden speaks as she meets Kenyan women leaders at the U.S....
First Lady of the United States Jill Biden speaks as she meets Kenyan women leaders at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)(Brian Inganga | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - First Lady Jill Biden will visit New Orleans on Friday, March 10, the White House announced.

The visit is part of the Biden administration’s “Cancer Moonshot” initiative, which aims to cut the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years.

She is expected to land at Louis Armstrong International Airport around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

The First Lady will visit the Louisiana Cancer Research Center accompanied by Senator Bill Cassidy and his wife, Dr. Laura Cassidy, to discuss the importance of colorectal cancer screening and investing in cancer search.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Jeff Powell
Sit-down with Jeff Powell on proposed RPSB school changes
Jeff Powell visits with parents and staff at Phoenix Magnet Elementary School to discuss RPSB's...
Dozens show up with questions, concerns on plan that would close RPSB schools
Multiple controlled burns in Louisiana
Project RESTOR
Alexandria Utility Customers: RESTOR applications to open up March 6

Latest News

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings
Natchitoches woman arrested for multiple fires
Fatal Crash
9-year-old and 16-year-old killed in Grant Parish crash
A wanted Powhatan man was arrested near Cypress.
Wanted Powhatan man arrested after fleeing traffic stop; ditching loaded AR-15 rifle near Cypress