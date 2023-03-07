Guided bald eagle tours taking place in Kisatchie

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - United States Forest Service personnel are taking residents in Central Louisiana on guided tours in the Kisatchie National Forest to see the bald eagles nested there.

Currently, five adult bald eagles and three eaglets are in Kisatchie. The tour focuses on one pair of eagles, Louis and Anna, and their eaglet, Trey. Tourgoers are shown vantage points to spot the nest and the birds and are able to look through telescopes to get a closer view.

“They do amazing things that are just extremely agile, they’re powerful flyers and just kind of something that really appeals to people,” said Steve Shively, a wildlife biologist with the Calcasieu Ranger District of the Kisatchie National Forest.

Since 2013, the nested birds have been on display via cameras that live stream the birds’ movement on YouTube. The live streams have been viewed by thousands of interested bird watchers wanting to see bald eagles up close.

“Everybody loves bald eagles,” said Shively. “We got people tuning into our YouTube channel from all over the world from Europe and Asia to South America and Canada - just everywhere.”

Tour-goers get an education on bald eagle diet, mating and migration habits and get to see a demonstration of how forest service personnel climb trees to maintain the cameras.

The two-hour tour is free and everyone, including children, is encouraged to attend.

“It’s just been a delight. It has been very interesting,” said one person on the tour. “Very educational and anybody who hasn’t seen it, they’ve missed something.”

The tours are taking place on March 8, 10, and 11, starting at 10 a.m.

To reserve a spot on a tour, please email knfeagletours@gmail.com or call 318-793-9427.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.