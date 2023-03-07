LABI president poised to enter Louisiana governor’s race

Stephen Waguespack, president of LABI and former chief of staff under Gov. Bobby Jindal, is...
Stephen Waguespack, president of LABI and former chief of staff under Gov. Bobby Jindal, is expected to announce his own run for governor March 9.(Louisiana Illuminator)
By Julie O'Donoghue
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE (Louisiana Illuminator) - The head of one of Louisiana’s most powerful business groups is expected to enter the governor’s race on Thursday, according to a handful of lobbyists and political operatives who spoke on the condition of anonymity Monday night (March 6).

Stephen Waguespack, who runs the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI), has started to tell board members of his organization that he’s entering the statewide race. The Republican served as Gov. Bobby Jindal’s chief of staff and was a member of the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. He’s been leading LABI since 2013.

Waguespack did not return phone calls or texts made to his personal phone Monday.

If Waguespack is running, that likely means U.S. Rep. Garret Graves is not going to enter the race. Graves and Waguespack are friends, and Waguespack wasn’t expected to enter the race if Graves decided to run.

Louisiana Illuminator is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Louisiana Illuminator maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Greg LaRose for questions: info@lailluminator.com. Follow Louisiana Illuminator on Facebook and Twitter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Jeff Powell
Sit-down with Jeff Powell on proposed RPSB school changes
Jeff Powell visits with parents and staff at Phoenix Magnet Elementary School to discuss RPSB's...
Dozens show up with questions, concerns on plan that would close RPSB schools
Multiple controlled burns in Louisiana
Project RESTOR
Alexandria Utility Customers: RESTOR applications to open up March 6

Latest News

Gov. Edwards endorses former head of DOTD Shawn Wilson for governor
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright
Natchitoches Sheriff Wright announces run for re-election
Sen. Tammy Baldwin wants cow’s milk to be the only milk
Sen. Tammy Baldwin pushes for legislation that would require relabeling of plant-based milks following release of new FDA guidance 
Minnesota Vikings place kicker Greg Joseph (1) kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter of an...
Louisiana officials spent $12,300 on tickets for Saints game in London
FOX 8 Defenders: Residents complain of unsafe living conditions at The Willows
New La. bill would remove tax exemption status for non-profit ‘slumlords’