Mobile cancer screenings in Alexandria through Wednesday

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LSU Health Shreveport and Feist-Weiller Cancer Center are traveling to North Louisiana to offer mobile cancer screenings.

The Partners in Wellness mobile screening unit is in Alexandria Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside of the Rapides Parish Health Unit. The health unit is next to the Rapides Parish Coliseum.

The mobile unit offers screenings for several types of cancer, including:

HPV screenings for cervical cancer

Colon cancer screenings

Prostate cancer screenings

Mammography screenings for breast cancer

Hepatitis C testing

Liver scans (if Hepatitis C positive)

Cardiovascular screenings through the Wise Woman program

The screenings are offered to everyone, regardless of ability to pay or insurance status.

Dr. Deborah Smith with LSUHS is accompanying the mobile unit to conduct a study specifically regarding HPV prevalence among adult women in North Louisiana. The study will look to identify the risk factors associated with HPV and figure out the beliefs and knowledge about HPV infection and vaccination among those in remote areas.

Dr. Smith said the outcomes of this research will serve as a baseline for future comparisons of HPV prevalence to help implement better prevention and treatment for HPV. Based on the data, stakeholders can compare HPV prevalence in different areas in North Louisiana according to population characteristics. Additionally, it will be possible to support the development of strategies to promote HPV vaccination and develop prevention strategies.

To be part of this study, participants must be biological females, age 25 years or older, have no history of hysterectomy or cancer, and cannot be pregnant.

Taking part in this study is voluntary and confidential. It takes only 15 minutes to answer the survey and 5 to 10 minutes to collect the HPV sample (only for eligible patients). The participant will receive a $10 gift card to participate.

