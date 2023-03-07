Natchitoches police arrest two juveniles for shooting on Royal Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department arrested two juveniles and recovered three firearms Monday, March 6, after a report of shots fired on Royal Street.

NPD responded to Royal Street around 5:12 p.m. after the shots fired call. Officers learned the description of the suspect vehicle and were told the occupants drove off towards South Drive.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Scarborough Avenue but two of the passengers ran off on foot. Officers caught the juveniles and placed them under arrest.

One of the juveniles was arrested for illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, discharging a firearm within the city limits of Natchitoches and for being in possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

