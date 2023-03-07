Natchitoches woman arrested for multiple fires

The following has been provided by the State Fire Marshal’s Office:

The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested a Natchitoches woman on multiple charges associated with at least three structure fires, one with someone asleep inside, set within hours of one another.

Angenique Paige, 30, was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on Friday, March 3, on one count each of attempted second degree murder and resisting an officer, as well as two counts of simple arson.

In the morning hours of Friday, March 3, Natchitoches Fire District #6 responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 100 block of Ann Street. When crews arrived, they located the fire reported but also identified a nearby shed burned as well. The SFM was then called to investigate.

Shortly after an SFM deputy arrived to begin the investigation, the mobile home next door began showing smoke and flames, and a woman was seen walking out of the structure. The woman, later identified as Paige, ran from the deputy, but he was able to take her into custody a few blocks away after a brief chase. The owner of the first burned mobile home, who deputies learned was Paige’s boyfriend, had been asleep inside of the second mobile home at the time of that fire. Fortunately, the owner of the second mobile home, a relative, notified the man about the fire and they both escaped safely.

The SFM would like to thank Natchitoches Fire District #6 and the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this case.

