Police investigating body found in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a body that was found on Magnolia Street on March 7.

APD got word of the body being found around 7 a.m. Upon arrival on Magnolia St., they found an unknown white man on the ground near the roadway. They are currently investigating the matter, determining the victim’s identity as well as the cause of death.

This is currently an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

