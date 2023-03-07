Rapides Parish School Board to vote on proposal that could close 4 schools

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board is preparing for a packed meeting as the board takes up the “Better Facilities” strategic plan. The proposal, which came to light less than a week ago, would lead to the eventual closure of four Rapides Parish schools - Phoenix Magnet Elementary, Rapides Academy, Alma Redwine Elementary and Horseshoe Drive Elementary.

The meeting will start as scheduled at 5 p.m. to consider standing items, the consent agenda, and regular agenda items 7-11. After item 11, the Board will take a short recess until 6:15 p.m., at which time the board will consider the “Better Facilities” strategic plan. This will allow for those who want to attend more time to get to the boardroom and allow for seating in the boardroom for as many as possible.

