Wanted Powhatan man arrested after fleeing traffic stop; ditching loaded AR-15 rifle near Cypress

CYPRESS, La. (KALB) - A Powhatan man wanted by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office was arrested on Friday (March 3) after fleeing a traffic stop and ditching an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle near a business in Cypress, La.

According to NPSO, deputies were working a stationary patrol on Hwy 120 on Friday, when they saw a white 2012 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Dewitt D. Edwards, 18. He was wanted on two counts of illegal possession of stolen things, two counts of simple burglary and one count of domestic abuse.

When deputies stopped the vehicle as it pulled into the parking lot of the business, three males, one holding an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, exited the vehicle and began to run, fleeing to a field behind the business. Edwards threw the AR-15 onto the ground into some grass in an attempt to conceal the weapon.

AR-15 rifle (NPSO)

A deputy told him several times to stop, and Edwards eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

Edwards then reportedly yelled to the other two male juveniles to “stop running”. Both juveniles were taken into custody.

Deputies recovered and seized a loaded LA Brothers Arms AR-15 semi-automatic rifle for evidence. During a search of the vehicle, deputies seized approximately 7 grams of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

A female in the vehicle that claimed ownership of the suspected marijuana was issued a citation for simple possession of CDS I marijuana.

Edwards was transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, charged with one count of illegal possession of stolen things, criminal obstruction of justice and resisting an officer in Natchitoches Parish. He was also booked on Red River Parish charges of one count of illegal possession of stolen things, two counts of simple burglary and one count of domestic abuse.

Edwards remains in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on Natchitoches Parish criminal charges and with a hold for Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The juveniles were interviewed at the Criminal Investigations Division and later released into the custody of a parent or guardian.

Detectives said this is an ongoing and active investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. If you have any information concerning Edwards, you are asked to contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 357-7830.

If you observe suspicious activity in your community contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 352-6432.

