Zwolle forces Double OT, advances to Division V State Championship

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The opening night of Marsh Madness for the high school boys’ basketball state tournament delivered a nail-biting finish with Zwolle claiming victory to send the Hawks to the state title.

Down late in the fourth game in their game against Gibsland-Coleman, #1 Zwolle needed a big shot and got it at the buzzer to tie the game at 60 at the end of regulation. However, one overtime period would not be enough as the Division V semifinals would have to be decided in double OT.

From there, the Hawks would pull away to send them back to the state championship for the second straight season.

Zwolle is eyeing its first title since 2017.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.