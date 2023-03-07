Zwolle forces Double OT, advances to Division V State Championship

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The opening night of Marsh Madness for the high school boys’ basketball state tournament delivered a nail-biting finish with Zwolle claiming victory to send the Hawks to the state title.

Down late in the fourth game in their game against Gibsland-Coleman, #1 Zwolle needed a big shot and got it at the buzzer to tie the game at 60 at the end of regulation. However, one overtime period would not be enough as the Division V semifinals would have to be decided in double OT.

From there, the Hawks would pull away to send them back to the state championship for the second straight season.

Zwolle is eyeing its first title since 2017.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Jeff Powell
Sit-down with Jeff Powell on proposed RPSB school changes
Pedestrian killed in Vernon Parish crash
Project RESTOR
Alexandria Utility Customers: RESTOR applications to open up March 6
Michelle Benjamin and James Grant
Natchitoches parents arrested after child endangerment complaint

Latest News

Avoyelles Charter celebrating after advancing to first state championship game
Avoyelles Charter Vikings riding ship to first state title game
MARSH MADNESS: Avoyelles Charter vs JS Clark
NSU Lady Demons fall to Texas A&M Commerce
Jiselle Woodson set the Southland Conference Tournament record for 3-point shooting percentage...
Lady Demons fall to Lions despite Woodson’s tournament record